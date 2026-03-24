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Home Dredging Today Manson christens the largest self-propelled hopper dredger in U.S. history

Manson christens the largest self-propelled hopper dredger in U.S. history

Dredging
March 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Manson Construction Co. hosted a christening ceremony for the Frederick Paup – the largest self-propelled trailing suction hopper dredger ever constructed in the U.S.A. – at the Woldenberg Park Great Lawn in New Orleans, Louisiana, last weekend.

photo courtesy of Manson

The ceremony featured the time-honored tradition of breaking a bottle of champagne against the vessel’s bow, a symbolic gesture believed to bring good luck, safety, and protection to both the ship and its crew.

Julia Paup, daughter of Manson Chairman of the Board & Executive Vice President Fred Paup – and the vessel’s namesake – had the honor of performing the ritual.

Distinguished speakers at the ceremony included Manson Special Projects Manager Henry Schorr, Manson Project Manager Jordan Brown, Manson Port Engineer Sean Hayden, Dredging Contractors of America CEO William P. Doyle, and Manson Chairman of the Board & Executive Vice President Frederick Paup – the vessel’s namesake.

Designed in collaboration with Hockema Whalen Myers Associates, Inc., of Seattle, Washington, and built by Seatrium AmFELS in Brownsville, Texas, this Jones Act vessel reflects the strength of American engineering, shipbuilding, and maritime craftsmanship, the Dredging Contractors of America (DCA) said.

With a hopper capacity of 15,150 cubic yards, the dredger was designed and constructed with enhanced safety systems, increased speed and capacity, and improved fuel efficiency.

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