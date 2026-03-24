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Oceanside Harbor dredging about to begin

Beach Nourishment
March 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers annually dredges the mouth of the Oceanside Harbor for safe navigation of vessels.

photo courtesy of City of Oceanside - Government

The City of Oceanside – Government said that the 2026 dredge is expected to begin mobilization of equipment and pipe on Tuesday, March 31, and the dredging is set to begin about Monday, April 6. The operation is expected to wrap up by May 9, 2026, barring any equipment issues. 

The sand dredged from the Harbor inlet is pumped onto Oceanside beaches.

According to the City, the amount of sand available each year to be placed on the beaches is dependent on how much excess sand fills in the harbor entrance each winter; it varies from year to year, but usually ranges between 200,000-300,000 cubic yards of sand. 

Water quality is also consistently monitored during the dredging operations, per permit requirements from the California Coastal Commission and Water Board.

If any water quality issues were to arise, dredging operations would cease until the issue is addressed and testing shows the issue is abated, the City concluded.

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