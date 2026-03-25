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LNG Canada: New construction work begins at Marine Terminal

Dredging
March 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

LNG Canada is starting construction work near its Marine Terminal consisting of wharf demolition, quay wall construction, and assessment of dredging work to enable safer and more efficient carrier movements now and in future.  

photo courtesy of LNG Canada

Demolition is planned to begin in April and require approximately 10 months of onshore and offshore activities adjacent to the facility.

Water impacted by construction activities and the disposal of waste materials (including soil, wood, and concrete) will be collected, and where required, treated and discharged in accordance with the Waste Discharge Authorization permit issued by the BC Energy Regulator for marine construction activities,” LNG Canada said.

“Marine water quality monitoring will be conducted during activities that may cause localized impacts, and underwater noise levels will be monitored during piling activities in accordance with the approved management plans under the LNG Canada Environmental Assessment Certificate.”

In-water works are scheduled to commence on April 15.

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