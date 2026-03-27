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Another Watermaster Classic V on its way to Brazil

Dredging
March 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A year ago, Construtora Vale Verde S/A brought the first Watermaster Classic V to Brazil to support the restoration of the Paraopeba River. Now, a second unit is on its way from Finland and will further strengthen the company’s capacity for eco-dredging and other demanding shallow water maintenance work in the country.

photo courtesy of Watermaster

In January 2019, a tailings dam collapsed in Brumadinho, releasing a large volume of mining residues into the Paraopeba River. As part of the mining company’s recovery program, Construtora Vale Verde is now removing tailings from a 6 km stretch of the river.

The toughest areas are where the water is very shallow, the banks unstable and road access is limited. To reach them without building new roads or other temporary works, the team uses an amphibious Watermaster Classic V — the first in Brazil.

The main goal of this work is to remove the tailings safely so the Paraopeba and the communities along it can recover.

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