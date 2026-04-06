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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: New sand arrives at North Myrtle Beach

PHOTO OF THE DAY: New sand arrives at North Myrtle Beach

Beach Nourishment
April 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, completed the first section of the Grand Strand Renourishment Project in North Myrtle Beach, recently.

photo courtesy of USACE

Over 49 days, crews placed more than 672,000 cubic yards of sand (over 67,200 dump trucks worth) across more than eight miles of shoreline.

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