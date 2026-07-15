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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Poland launches construction of Cape Pomerania

EXCLUSIVE: Poland launches construction of Cape Pomerania

Business development
July 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Poland has kicked off construction of a 10 billion zloty (EUR 2.3 billion) deepwater port and container terminal in Świnoujście – the largest investment in the over 75-year history of the Szczecin and Świnoujście Maritime Ports Authority and one of the largest port investments currently underway in the Baltic Sea.

photo courtesy of Ministerstwo Infrastruktury

Named Cape Pomerania, the project is intended to strengthen Poland’s role in European maritime trade and create a major container hub for Central and Eastern Europe.

The port, which was first planned under the former Law and Justice (PiS) government, will include a 17-meter-deep basin and a 1.3-km-long main quay capable of handling up to three ocean-going container ships at the same time, including two vessels measuring up to 400 meters in length.

According to Dariusz Klimczak, the Infrastructure Minister, it is expected to have an annual handling capacity of 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), the standard measure of container capacity. 

The facility will also be designed for both civilian and defense use.

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