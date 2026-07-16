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Home Dredging Today Marinex wins Brunswick dredging contract

Marinex wins Brunswick dredging contract

Business development
July 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Marinex Construction Inc., from Charleston, South Carolina, has won a $19.1 million firm-fixed-price contract for the Brunswick Harbor modification project, including expansion and dredging of the Cedar Hammock Range bend widener and placement of dredged material at Jekyll Island.

photo courtesy of Marinex

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received, the Department of War (DoW) said.

Work will be performed in Brunswick, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of July 15, 2027.

According to DoW, “fiscal 2026 civil construction, funds in the amount of $19,138,783 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, is the contracting activity.

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