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Dredging underway at Port Ellen

Business development
July 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) said that the dredging operations are now underway as part of the Port Ellen Terminal Development Project.

photo courtesy of CMAL

This is an important early step in preparing the harbor for the new ferry terminal and supporting safer, more resilient ferry infrastructure for Islay,” CMAL said.

“The works have been carefully planned and are being carried out under approved license conditions, with environmental controls and monitoring in place throughout. Detailed assessments have confirmed that the dredging and associated marine works will not result in any meaningful change to local wave conditions, tidal levels or flood risk around Port Ellen Bay.”

The works are subject to ongoing monitoring and verification. Disposal activities are recorded and tracked throughout the program, with post-completion surveys to confirm that dredging and disposal have been carried out in accordance with the approved licenses and environmental requirements.

The licensed Port Ellen disposal site being used for the current dredging works is the same site that was used during the pier reconstruction works in 2011/2012.

While an alternative disposal site was referenced during initial stakeholder engagement, the current works are using the licensed Port Ellen disposal site in line with the approved dredging license conditions, CMAL concluded.

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