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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Maldon Harbor dredging in full swing

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Maldon Harbor dredging in full swing

Business development
July 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maldon District Council said that the Maldon Harbor dredging program is moving ahead.

photo courtesy of Maldon District Council

Dredging work will be taking place in Maldon Harbor during high tides at different locations between July 1, 2026 and April 1, 2027,” the Council said.

The major dredging projects in Maldon are currently structured into a completed project at Hythe Quay and ongoing harbor-wide maintenance dredging.

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