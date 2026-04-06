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Home Dredging Today Public workshop on Mill Creek dredging set for May 21

Public workshop on Mill Creek dredging set for May 21

Dredging
April 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Stafford Township will host a public workshop on the planned Mill Creek dredging and marsh restoration project later this month.

photo courtesy of Stafford Township New Jersey

The event will provide an overview of the project, which the township said includes efforts to restore proper water flow and navigation in Mill Creek.

Also, this project calls for beneficial reuse of dredged materials for nearby marsh restoration, according to the announcement.

The township said that the planned improvements are intended to help strengthen natural defenses against storm impacts, enhance wildlife habitat and improve overall ecosystem health.

The Resilient Stafford Workshop is scheduled for May 21, 2026, at 6 p.m. at the Mill Creek Pavilion, 1199 Mill Creek Road.

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