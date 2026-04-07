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Ecocoast hosts webinar on silt curtain technology

Technology
April 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Ecocoast will host a free technical webinar on April 22, 2026 – Earth Day – introducing the Ecobarrier Silt Curtain Green, a next-generation turbidity control solution engineered entirely without EPS or foam.

photo courtesy of Ecocoast

Traditional silt curtains rely on expanded polystyrene (EPS) and foam floatation systems that, when degraded or damaged in marine environments, release microplastics directly into the water.

According to Ecocoast, the webinar is aimed at dredging contractors, marine construction professionals and environmental compliance managers working across Europe and the Middle East.

The one-hour technical session will cover the materials and design behind the Green product, performance data, deployment configurations and regulatory compliance applications. 

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