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Hithaadhoo land reclamation about to begin

Land Reclamation
April 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) said that a major land reclamation project is about to begin at Hithaadhoo, Baa Atoll.

photo courtesy of MTCC

The project, awarded to MTCC for around $8.9 million, will see 15 hectares of new land dredged from the lagoon.

The Hithaadhoo contract was formally signed in August 2025, during a visit by the Maldives President, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, where the island council’s paramount request was to solve the critical lack of land. With a population of around 1,400 people and no room for expansion, housing opportunities on the island have been completely closed, hindering growth.

MTCC said yesterday that all necessary dredging equipment was delivered to Hithaadhoo last month, and preliminary work is already underway.

Upon completion, the new land will be secured with 691 meters of revetment and six groynes of 25 meters in length to prevent erosion.

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