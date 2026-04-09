Back to overview
Home Dredging Today VIDEO: New sand arrives at Myrtle Beach coastline

VIDEO: New sand arrives at Myrtle Beach coastline

Beach Nourishment
April 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ contractor Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) has completed beach renourishment work on the north end of Myrtle Beach.

photo courtesy of City of Myrtle Beach

A separate project in the Arcadian Shores area, paid for by the City of Myrtle Beach and Horry County, is scheduled to begin in mid-April.

According to the City, that work will cover the northernmost beaches within city limits, as well as portions of the Shore Drive area in unincorporated Horry County.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.


View on Youtube.

Once the Arcadian Shores project is complete, the federal renourishment project will return to Myrtle Beach in May to complete the remaining areas within city limits before continuing south along the Grand Strand.

Related News