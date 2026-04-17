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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Restoring lost capacity in shallow reservoir by Watermaster

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Restoring lost capacity in shallow reservoir by Watermaster

Dredging
April 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A Watermaster amphibious dredger is restoring lost capacity in a shallow and hard-to-reach reservoir where larger conventional equipment cannot operate.

photo courtesy of Watermaster

All reservoirs face the same problem: siltation.

Reservoirs store water for drinking, irrigation and hydropower, but siltation keeps reducing their storage capacity by 1–2% every year. That adds up to roughly 10–20% every decade.

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