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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: New sand arrives onto Florida’s east coast

PHOTO OF THE DAY: New sand arrives onto Florida’s east coast

Beach Nourishment
April 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Sand screening and placement operations – part of the Martin County Shore Protection Project in Florida – are moving forward according to schedule.

photo courtesy of USACE

Managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District, this effort advances Coastal Storm Risk Management priorities by reducing shoreline erosion, protecting infrastructure, and enhancing the resilience of coastal communities and ecosystems along Florida’s east coast.

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