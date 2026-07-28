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Valenciaport takes part in beach regeneration project

Coastal Restoration
July 28, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

The Port Authority of València is contributing to the restoration and protection of the coastline around El Grau Vell Beach, located within the Marjal dels Moros wetland in Sagunto.

Source: Valenciaport

Valenciaport and the Valencia Coastal Authority are working together to restore this natural area, which is located within a protected site that is part of the Natura 2000 Network.

Following the characterisation of the material to be dredged at the Port of Sagunto by the Port Authority of València, the resulting report was submitted to the Valencia Coastal Authority (Demarcación de Costas de Valencia, DCV), the competent authority in this matter, which subsequently requested that part of the characterised material be used for beach nourishment.

In this regard, the Port Authority of València is currently working on the procurement of a technical assistance service to ensure full compliance with the procedures and environmental requirements applicable to this type of coastal intervention, as well as the preparation of the detailed design for the dredging, transport and beach nourishment works.

Valenciaport has committed to carrying out the procedures and works required for the dredging, transport and placement of the material dredged from the Port of Sagunto.

The objective is to restore the southern section of El Grau Vell Beach, covering approximately 1.2 kilometres. This initiative reflects the Port Authority of València’s commitment to the sustainable management of the coastline and to active cooperation between public authorities to protect environmentally sensitive areas and promote solutions that enhance the resilience of the coastal environment.

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