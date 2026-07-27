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Ghana’s capital undergoes post-flood mitigation works

Flood Mitigation
July 27, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Ghana’s Flood Mitigation Task Force has commenced a phased exercise involving the dredging, desilting, and demolition of illegal structures across several flood-prone areas in Accra, as part of ongoing post-flood mitigation measures.

Source: The Presidency, Republic of Ghana

The first phase covered New England (behind Airport Hills), Mayfair Garden Estates, the Tesa Dam enclave near Boundary Road in East Legon, and Oyarifa.

At the Tesa Dam, structures built along the banks as encroachments were pulled down. Dredging of the dam, which serves as a critical retention basin, began immediately afterwards to clear heavy silt deposits, restore its storage capacity, and improve water flow during downpours. This is expected to significantly reduce flood risk along the Motorway, East Legon, and surrounding communities, the government said.

In Oyarifa, the task force demolished walls and properties a developer had built directly over a natural waterway, along with other structures obstructing the drainage channel.

At New England, behind the Mayfair Estates, the team removed a concrete-reinforced bridge built by developers and residents that had blocked a natural waterway. Dredging of the channel is currently underway to restore its capacity, and additional encroaching structures are expected to be demolished.

The next phase of the exercise will extend to Weija, Mallam, and the Laboma area.

Speaking to the press, Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah said the operation would be rolled out to all flood-prone communities nationwide.

”After the demolition, we are going to clear the debris, dredge the area, and create a buffer zone where people will no longer be allowed to build,” Okae-Yeboah said.

”We will also ask the assemblies to monitor the area so that whenever anyone attempts to encroach on it, immediate action is taken.”

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