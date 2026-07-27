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New dredging company emerges in UK, first projects lined up

Business development
July 27, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Harwich Haven Authority (HHA) and the dredging and marine services provider, Boskalis Westminster, have announced the formation of a new joint venture company, Suffolk Dredging LLP.

Source: HHA

The new company is said to bring together HHA’s extensive knowledge of the Haven and Boskalis Westminster’s expertise in dredging and marine operations, creating a strong platform to support the long-term maintenance and resilience of one of the UK’s most important waterways.

As part of its launch, Suffolk Dredging LLP has been awarded Harwich Haven Authority’s maintenance dredging contract, taking responsibility for maintaining the navigable depths required to support safe and efficient vessel movements throughout the Haven for the next five years.

The joint venture has also been awarded the licence for the Tiamat, an innovative dredging system developed by HHA, creating opportunities to deploy this technology internationally and supporting the future growth ambitions of the new company.

The creation of Suffolk Dredging LLP represents a significant milestone for both organisations, combining local operational knowledge with world-leading dredging capabilities. The partnership is expected to enhance operational efficiency, support innovation in dredging practices and strengthen the long-term sustainability of maintenance dredging operations within the Haven.

”The formation of Suffolk Dredging LLP marks an exciting new chapter for Harwich Haven Authority. By bringing together our expertise with Boskalis’ global experience, we have created a partnership that will deliver high-quality maintenance dredging services for the Haven while also creating opportunities to develop and commercialise innovative technologies such as Tiamat,” Jake Storey, Chief Financial Officer at Harwich Haven Authority, said.

The award of both the maintenance dredging contract and the Tiamat licence provides Suffolk Dredging LLP with a strong foundation from which to support navigation, drive innovation and pursue future growth opportunities.

Paul de Jong, Managing Director of Boskalis Westminster, said: ”We are delighted to be partnering with Harwich Haven Authority in Suffolk Dredging LLP. This joint venture combines complementary strengths and creates a platform for delivering safe, efficient and innovative dredging solutions, both within the Haven and potentially in new markets around the world.”

Harwich Haven Authority (HHA) and Boskalis are also working together to deliver the innovative BUDS (Beneficial Use of Dredged Sediment) project – working with local conservationists on a pioneering initiative that will reuse dredged sediment from harbour maintenance to restore saltmarsh habitat and enhance coastal protection around the Haven.

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