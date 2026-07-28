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Home Dredging Today Viking Marine wins Lake Superior harbors dredging contract

Viking Marine wins Lake Superior harbors dredging contract

Maintenance Dredging
July 28, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District plans to dredge Lake Superior harbors at Port Wing and Cornucopia, Wisconsin, and Ontonagon, Michigan, this summer through fall.

Source: USACE

The contract was awarded on May 27, 2026, for USD 1.6 million to Viking Marine Construction LLC of Holland, Michigan, to address sediment buildup in these critical Great Lakes harbors.

Dredging is scheduled to begin in August, with a current contract completion date of October 31, 2026.

”This dredging work is essential for maintaining safe and reliable navigation channels for commercial and recreational boaters,” said Monica Anderson, Corps of Engineers project engineer.

”By removing accumulated sediment, we ensure these harbors remain accessible and continue to support the local economies.”

Port Wing Harbor is scheduled to be hydraulically dredged in mid-to-late August, placing the material in the nearshore beach area west of the harbor. This harbor was last dredged in 2017.

Cornucopia Harbor is scheduled to be hydraulically and mechanically dredged in mid-September. A portion of the hydraulically dredged material will be placed in the nearshore area northeast of the harbor. Mechanically dredged material will be transported to several nearby upland placement sites. Trucks will use haul routes along portions of Siskiwit Bay Parkway. This harbor was last dredged in 2024.

Ontonagon Harbor is scheduled for hydraulic dredging from in mid-September through October. The dredged material will be placed in the nearshore beach area northeast of the harbor. This harbor was last dredged in 2024.

To maintain safety during dredging and placement operations, the public is asked to stay clear of all fenced-off and posted areas.

The Detroit District oversees 3,150 miles of shoreline and 81 harbors and channels across Michigan and parts of Indiana, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, ensuring the Great Lakes remain a vital resource for the nation.

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