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PHOTO OF THE DAY: Watermaster raises the bar in Pittwater

Dredging
April 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The entrance to Narrabeen Lagoon in Pittwater, Australia, periodically becomes clogged up and needs clearing to prevent flooding. Last year, the task was assigned to a local company, who chose Watermaster as their tool of preference to ensure the best outcome.

photo courtesy of Watermaster

Lagoons are defined as bodies of water that, in their natural state, remain closed from the surrounding sea until rainfall raises water levels. The excess water then breaks out over the sand barrier, creating a new channel to the sea that lowers the water level. 

To resolve this, the Northern Beaches Council assigned the task to Dredging Systems, which specializes in shallow-water restoration projects with modern equipment and techniques. 

Mr. Anto Pratten, the founder and director of Dredging Systems, mobilized two amphibious Watermaster dredgers for the project. 

Watermaster is a versatile device suited for any jobs needed in a water restoration project: suction dredging with Watermaster’s cutter pump, excavating with a selection of buckets, piling with a vibratory pile driver, and removing vegetation with a rake. 

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