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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: NMDC Dredging builds the world’s first manmade mountains

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: NMDC Dredging builds the world’s first manmade mountains

Dredging
April 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

NMDC Group’s dredging arm is building the world’s first manmade mountains in the dredging industry.

photo courtesy of NMDC

NMDC Dredging and Marine said this morning that their crews continue to drive development across Abu Dhabi through its transformative projects and sustainable practices.

The latest addition is Modon’s Hudayriyat Hills Project, comprising two hills rising 45 and 55 meters high, set to become a premier destination on the Abu Dhabi skyline.

With this project, NMDC will add 53.5km of coastline to the city’s landscape, including 16km of beaches.

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