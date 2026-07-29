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Høj Nordic Marine Contractor completes dredging campaign in Germany

Maintenance Dredging
July 29, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Høj Nordic Marine Contractor has contributed to a comprehensive dredging and harbour maintenance project in Barther Bodden in northeastern Germany.

Source: Høj Nordic Marine Contractor

The project involved the removal of approximately 120,000 m³ of material from the navigation channel between Barhöft and the Port of Barth, as well as dredging of the harbour basins in Barth.

The project was carried out under demanding winter conditions, with ice formation and sub-zero temperatures affecting access, surveying activities, and daily operations. The low temperatures placed demands on planning and execution, including the continuous operation and protection of the discharge pipeline system to maintain stable production throughout the project period.

The project was delivered as a coordinated collaboration between DDW and Hegemann GmbH.

On behalf of DDW, Høj Nordic Marine Contractor was responsible for dredging the harbour basins in Barth and the innermost section of the navigation channel.

The works were carried out using the wire dredger M/S Vilma Høj and the pump station Veluwe, which together ensured efficient excavation and transport of dredged material to the Trebbin disposal area.

The project resulted in dredged harbour basins and a restored navigation channel, supporting continued maritime access to and from Barth.

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