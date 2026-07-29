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Donjon Marine wins Manhattan Cruise Terminal dredging contract

Maintenance Dredging
July 29, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Donjon Marine Co., LLC has been awarded a contract to perform ongoing seasonal and emergency maintenance dredging at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal (MCT).

Source: Donjon Marine

The works will ensure safe navigational depths for mega-cruise liners and other vessels calling on one of the busiest passenger ports in the United States.

The multi-year contract, with USD 40 million worth of work, will have Donjon dredge the terminal, situated along the Hudson River between Pier 86 and Pier 92, on a regular seasonal maintenance schedule, along with any emergency dredging as needed.

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