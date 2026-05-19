Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Damen Dredging delivers CSD simulator to BIWTA, Bangladesh

Damen Dredging delivers CSD simulator to BIWTA, Bangladesh

Dredging
May 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Damen Dredging has delivered a state-of-the-art cutter suction dredger (CSD) simulator to BIWTA in Bangladesh.

photo courtesy of Damen

The CSD sim has been installed in the BIWTA ’Dredge Training Centre’, and offers an immersive experience due to the three 75”screens and the real operators chair.

According to Damen, “the training is highly realistic: the instructor can manipulate the dredging process, requiring the dredge master to take the correct actions – an effective way to prepare a dredge crew for safe and efficient dredge operations”.

Related News