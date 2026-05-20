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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Watermaster repairs Cabo Tortuga shoreline

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Watermaster repairs Cabo Tortuga shoreline

Dredging
May 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Coastal erosion has severely damaged the shoreline at Cabo Tortuga in Santa Marta, Colombia.

photo courtesy of Watermaster

Watermaster is now dredging sediment from the sea and redistributing nearly 15,000 m³ of material across the affected area.

The work is part of Santa Marta’s District Disaster Risk Management Council’s response to the risk of losing the beach completely and causing permanent damage to nearby structures.

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