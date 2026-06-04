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Home Dredging Today Contract awarded for Surge Protection Breakwater at Geraldton Port

Contract awarded for Surge Protection Breakwater at Geraldton Port

Breakwater Construction
June 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A milestone has been reached in the delivery of the Geraldton Port Maximization Project (PMaxP), with Mid West Ports awarding MGN Civil Pty Ltd the contract for construction of the Surge Protection Breakwater.

photo courtesy of Mid West Ports Authority

The Surge Protection Breakwater is a key component of the $350 million State Government funded PMaxP, which will optimize Geraldton Port to support future trade growth and emerging industries.  

The new breakwater has been designed to address the perennial problem of surge wave activity which closes the port at least 30 operational days each year.

Once completed, the breakwater is expected to greatly reduce the frequency and severity of these events, lifting the overall capacity of the port for all port users and commodities.

This initiative is set to reduce the costs of shipping for all customers and insure against delays to the urgent grain export program that follows each year’s harvest, Mid West Ports said.

The breakwater is also designed to provide an improved sheltered mooring area for the harbor tugs.

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