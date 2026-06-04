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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Bluewater Marina dredging in full swing

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Bluewater Marina dredging in full swing

Dredging
June 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging work on the Bluewater Marina Basin, Trinity Park, QLD, is in full swing.

photo courtesy of Bluewater Marina

Lola is overseeing this morning’s activities as Hall Contracting begin works in H & I fingers,” Bluewater Marina said.

“J finger is now complete and we can begin the process of relocating vessels in preparation for the F & G corridor.”

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