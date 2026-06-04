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Rock Hall Harbor dredging project delayed

Dredging
June 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Town of Rock Hall said that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will not award a contract for the Rock Hall Harbor Maintenance Dredging Project during Fiscal Year 2026.

photo courtesy of rockhallmd.com

According to correspondence received by Kent County, the project’s non-federal sponsor, delays associated with the dredged material placement site have prevented the project from moving forward within the required timeframe for this year’s environmental construction window.

The Corps has indicated that additional work is needed to prepare the dredged material placement site and complete the required documentation before the project can proceed. As a result, the Corps has stated that it intends to award the dredging contract as early as possible in Fiscal Year 2027, once the placement site is fully prepared and all requirements have been satisfied.

Mayor James Cook expressed disappointment with the delay but reaffirmed the Town’s commitment to advocating for the project: “Rock Hall’s harbor is central to our economy, our maritime heritage, and our way of life. While the Town does not control this federal project, we have consistently raised concerns about the worsening conditions in the harbor and will continue working with our partners to ensure this project remains a priority. We are deeply disappointed that dredging has been pushed back another year, but we remain committed to advocating for our community and pushing for the earliest possible construction schedule.”

The Town said that they will continue to monitor the project closely, engage with the federal and state representatives, and provide updates to the public as additional information becomes available.

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