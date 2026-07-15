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Home Dredging Today Tender launched for Gioia Tauro dredging

Tender launched for Gioia Tauro dredging

Business development
July 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas has launched a tender for the dredging works on the Gioia Tauro Port channel, in the northern section of the port.

photo courtesy of portodigioiatauro.it

The contract, worth over EUR 2.6 million, is part of the broader EUR 5 million port deepening project, aimed to ensure a depth of -17 meters in the affected areas.

According to the Port Authority, the dredging works will be carried out by using a trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD)

The expected duration of the contract is 60 days.

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