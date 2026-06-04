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Royal IHC lays keel for electric CSD Fangaly

Dredging
June 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Royal IHC marked an important milestone last week (together with its client Rio Tinto QMM) – the keel was laid for the Fangaly, a new electric cutter suction dredger (eCSD).

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

Marking the official start of assembly, the keel laying represents a key step in bringing this next-generation dredge mining solution to life.

Key features of the Fangaly:
🔸 Operating in the Mandena mining pond, alongside eCSD Fasimainty,
🔸 1,100 kW cutter power for compact ore conditions,
🔸 Shore-powered electric system (5,000 kVA),
🔸 High efficiency with reduced operational impact.

With this new dredger, QMM will enhance its ongoing efforts to phase out fossil fuel in its operations, reducing its carbon footprint and minimizing environmental impact, while also improving operational safety, Royal IHC said.

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