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Home Dredging Today Cape Town: Bayside Canal upgrade reaches 63 Pct completion (VIDEO)

Cape Town: Bayside Canal upgrade reaches 63 Pct completion (VIDEO)

Flood Mitigation
June 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Cape Town’s Bayside Canal upgrade in Milnerton is now 63% complete and remains on track for completion by April 2027.

photo courtesy of City of Cape Town

The project will improve stormwater management, strengthen climate resilience and help improve water quality in Rietvlei by reducing pollution and increasing the canal’s capacity during heavy rainfall periods.

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According to the City, the upgraded canal has already performed well during recent extreme rainfall, highlighting the importance of investing in resilient infrastructure for Cape Town’s future.

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