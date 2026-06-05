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China Harbor Engineering Company confirms interest in Libyan market

Business development
June 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Renewable Energy Authority of Libya (REAoL) held a meeting with a delegation from China Harbor Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC) earlier this week, discussing opportunities for cooperation and investment in the renewable energy sector and infrastructure in Libya.

photo courtesy of REAoL

During the meeting, CHEC’s representatives presented an overview of its technical and operational capabilities, stressing that the company possesses international experience in developing and implementing clean energy projects in accordance with the latest international standards.

Also, CHEC confirmed its interest in the Libyan market and its readiness to enter effective investment partnerships.

photo courtesy of REAoL

At the conclusion of the meeting, views were exchanged on future cooperation prospects, and the possibility of implementing joint projects that contribute to transferring expertise and modern technologies, supporting sustainable development plans.

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