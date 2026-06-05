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DPWH continues Oplan Kontra Baha dredging works

Dredging
June 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Philippines’ Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is expediting and continuing its clearing and dredging operations in esteros and canals, as well as widening waterways nationwide as part of the Oplan Kontra Baha (OKB), before the expected onset of the rainy season next month.

photo courtesy of DPWH

The Transportation Secretary, Vince Dizon, said that OKB operations in low-lying and flood-prone areas will continue to ensure smooth water flow and reduce severe flooding that affects many areas during the rainy season.

Among the main areas of focus of the OKB are Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Tarlac, and Naga City, and some parts of the Visayas and Mindanao such as Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, and Maguindanao, which are often affected by widespread flooding every year.

The OKB is a project of the Marcos administration aimed at reducing severe flooding during the rainy season.

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