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Home Dredging Today The ALANNA M. departs Lough Foyle under new name

The ALANNA M. departs Lough Foyle under new name

Dredging
June 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The vessel ALANNA M. departed Lough Foyle under her new name yesterday, wearing the Foyle & Marine Dredging livery for the first time.

photo courtesy of Foyle & Marine

Formerly known as Hav Atlantic, the vessel has now successfully completed her change of ownership process and has been fully integrated into the Foyle & Marine Dredging fleet.

As part of this transition, the ALANNA M. has been recertified with class maintained by Bureau Veritas and brought into the Foyle & Marine Dredging Safety Management System, ensuring compliance with the highest standards of safety, environmental protection, security and operational excellence.

Designed and equipped for heavy-duty bulk material transport, the vessel will become a key component within integrated marine supply chain, delivering rock directly from quarry source to marine construction worksites, Foyle & Marine Dredging said.

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