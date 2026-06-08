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BREAKING NEWS: Jan De Nul wins Paraná dredging deal

Dredging
June 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The government in Buenos Aires awarded a 25-year concession for the modernization of Argentina’s central waterway to Jan De Nul last week.

photo courtesy of Embajador Marc R. Stanley X

Together with its local partner Servimagnus, the Belgian-Luxembourg family-owned company won the highly scrutinized $10 billion (€8.7 billion) tender from Argentina’s government.

At the heart of the current contract is the navigation channel of the Paraná River, Argentina’s most important trade route. Around 80% of agricultural exports, primarily cereals and oilseeds from the Rosario region, are handled via this waterway.

According to the Argentine Ministry of Economy, the planned deepening from the current 34 to up to 40 feet (equivalent to 12 meters) is intended to significantly improve logistics, reduce transport costs and boost the international competitiveness of Argentine agriculture.

Jan De Nul has extensive experience on the Paraná, having maintained the river for decades in partnership with Servimagnus. Since 2021, maintenance of the waterway has been carried out by the Argentine government.

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