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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Boskalis’ backhoe dredger Manu Pekka returns to Lerwick

EXCLUSIVE: Boskalis’ backhoe dredger Manu Pekka returns to Lerwick

Dredging
June 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Work is underway on the final phase of a major capital dredging program at Lerwick Harbor, with operations beginning at Dales Voe today.

photo courtesy of lerwick-harbour.co.uk

Specialist contractor Boskalis Westminster Ltd has returned to the port to complete works that will further improve deep-water access and allow larger vessels to use Lerwick’s facilities across a range of sectors, including cruise, fishing and energy, Lerwick Port Authority said.

Drill barge Rock Mate and backhoe dredger Manu Pekka – both of which took part in the harbor’s 2008 dredging campaign – have already mobilized to Lerwick. They are supported by workboat Jenny D and cargo vessel Shetland Trader.

Activity will begin at Dales Voe, where controlled underwater rock removal and dredging operations will take place. Work will also be carried out at Gremista Basin and the North Ness Channel as the campaign progresses over the summer.

The program will run from June to September, with 24/7 working until all works are complete.

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