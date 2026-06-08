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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dredger Doreen Dorward busy in Newhaven

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dredger Doreen Dorward busy in Newhaven

Dredging
June 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Jenkins Marine has completed the dredging operations in Newhaven on the South Coast of the UK.

photo courtesy of Jenkins Marine

For this dredging project, Jenkins used the dredger Doreen Dorward and split barge Needles.

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