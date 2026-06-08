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Van Oord nabs Scheur River restoration project

Infrastructure
June 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord has been commissioned by Rijkswaterstaat to build almost 4 kilometers of longitudinal dams and create approximately 31 hectares of tidal area in the Dutch Scheur river.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

According to Van Oord, the project will restore habitats for fish, birds and aquatic plants, while contributing to the protection and improvement of water quality.

These measures support the European Water Framework Directive (WFD). To deliver the project, Van Oord will work closely with its subsidiaries Paans Van Oord bv and Van Oord Grondstoffen among others.

By reusing rocks from its own projects, Van Oord will reduce transport distances and minimise the project’s impact on the surrounding environment.

Construction is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2026 and continue until the summer of 2027.

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