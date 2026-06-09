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EGLE, EPA: $10M for continued Detroit River restoration

Dredging
June 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have announced $10 million in funding to support continued restoration and remediation efforts of the Detroit River.

photo courtesy of Friends of the Detroit River

The announcement was made yesterday, during a press conference at the William G. Milliken State Park and Harbor, a site that reflects the transformation and recovery taking place along Detroit’s waterfront.

The Detroit River is one of Michigan’s most important natural and economic resources, and this investment marks another major step forward in restoring its health and protecting its future,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “Through strong partnerships at the federal, state and local levels, we are making real progress cleaning up contamination, restoring critical habitat and reconnecting communities to the river. This funding ensures that momentum continues.”

The EPA is providing $6.5 million of the total, with an additional $3.5 million in state match supported through Michigan’s Make it in Michigan Competitiveness Fund.

This funding comes under the Great Lakes Legacy Act, a bipartisan federal cost-share program aimed at addressing sediment contamination in the Great Lakes and will be used to study and plan cleanup work along the Detroit River, including removing contaminated sediment from the riverbed and restoring natural habitats near Harbortown and other sections of the river.

The restoration work aims to improve water quality, restore habitat and expand safe public access to the river for the communities that live, work and recreate along Detroit’s waterfront, EGLE concluded.

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