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Keeping Outer Banks transportation route open and accessible

Dredging
June 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Wilmington District and contractor Cottrell Contracting Corporation are conducting maintenance dredging in Hatteras Sloop North Channel to help maintain safe and reliable navigation for ferry traffic between Hatteras and Ocracoke.

photo courtesy of USACE

Approximately 50,000 cubic yards of shoaled material will be removed during this effort, USACE said.

The project includes both federally funded channel maintenance and additional non-federal channel widening work supported through state and local partnerships.

To minimize impacts to ferry operations, dredging is being conducted overnight between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. in coordination with the North Carolina Ferry Division, USACE added.

Work is expected to continue through June 20.

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