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Marine Plant Hire expands fleet with Damen 2611 Multicat

Dredging
June 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Marine Plant Hire (MPH) has added a Damen 2611 Multicat workboat to its fleet.

photo courtesy of MPH

Designed for towing, dredging, diving and survey operations, the Damen 2611 provides a highly versatile platform capable of supporting complex marine civil engineering projects in UK waters and beyond, Marine Plant Hire said.

According to their official announcement, “the multi-million-pound investment reflects MPH’s focus on offering a comprehensive range of vessels and equipment to contractors working on mid and large-scale marine infrastructure projects.”

The Multicat joins MPH’s existing fleet of over 35 workboats, barges and specialist plant. Prior to acquisition, it operated in territories including Mozambique, Iraq and Uruguay.

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