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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Hall’s cutter suction dredger at Bluewater Marina

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Hall’s cutter suction dredger at Bluewater Marina

Dredging
June 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Bluewater Marina has just released this amazing photo from their latest dredging program on the marina basin, located in Trinity Park, QLD.

photo courtesy of Bluewater Marina

This week started with some small mechanical delays and as such, we anticipate that Hall Contracting will continue working in H & I fingers for the remainder of the week, starting works in F & G fingers on Monday, June 15,” Bluewater Marina said.

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