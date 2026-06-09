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Home Dredging Today Work underway to protect Northumberland shoreline

Work underway to protect Northumberland shoreline

Coastal Protection
June 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Northumberland County Council said that two projects are underway – designed to protect two of the county’s villages from coastal erosion. 

photo courtesy of Northumberland County Council

In the south-east, work on the Cresswell Coastal Road Slope Management Scheme has started and is expected to last around eight weeks. 

It will involve stabilizing the slope next to the road near Golden Sands Holiday Park, helping to protect this important coastal route while longer-term solutions are developed. 

Works will include: 

  • Installation of new rock armor along the shoreline, 
  • Repairs and improvements to roadside drainage, 
  • Slope stabilisation works to reduce further erosion.

Further north, works remain on schedule on the Beadnell Coastal Protection Scheme which began in April and will continue throughout the summer. 

This project is focused on repairing and strengthening the existing coastal defense wall along Harbor Road to help protect the only access route to the beach and part of the village from coastal erosion and storm damage. 

The scheme includes repairs to approximately 195 meters of existing seawall, alongside the reconstruction of around 125 meters of parapet wall. 

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