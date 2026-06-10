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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Afcons builds the second longest breakwater in the world

EXCLUSIVE: Afcons builds the second longest breakwater in the world

Breakwater Repair
June 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Afcons Infrastructure received the Letter of Award today from the Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL) for the construction of a 10.14 km-long breakwater at the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra.

photo courtesy of afcons.com

When completed, this will be the second longest breakwater in the world.

Commenting the news, Mr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Chairman, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, said: “This award is a testament to Afcons’ proven expertise in delivering complex and large-scale marine infrastructure projects. The Vadhvan breakwater project will be a strategic enabler for India’s ambition to become a global maritime hub.”

Mr S Paramasivan, Managing Director, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, added: “This project showcases India’s growing expertise in executing complex infrastructure on a global scale. We are confident that the successful completion of this project will further strengthen our Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat.”

In India, Afcons has delivered several landmark marine projects. Internationally, the company has executed several complex marine projects, including:

  • the Bulk Jetty at Port of Sohar, Oman, one of the world’s deepest ports;
  • the New Owendo International Port in Gabon, completed in a record time of 18 months and recognized as the fastest completed port project in West Africa; and
  • the Sulphur Jetty in Kuwait, a comprehensive EPC berth facility with trestles, equipment, and structural works.

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