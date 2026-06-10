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Home Dredging Today Jan De Nul’s TSHD Alvar Nunez Cabeca De Vaca gears up for Guyana job

Jan De Nul’s TSHD Alvar Nunez Cabeca De Vaca gears up for Guyana job

Dredging
June 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

ExxonMobil Guyana will conduct dredging operations in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, with works expected to conclude by November 24, 2026.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

According to a Notice to Mariners issued by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), the dredging program will be undertaken within Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone. 

Jan De Nul’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Alvar Nunez Cabeca De Vaca will carry out the operations across an area of 119.3 square kilometers, approximately 1.5 km off the Guyanese coast.

Dredging work is essential to maintain safe navigation to Georgetown Port in Guyana by removing natural sediment buildup that reduces water depth. It ensures the channel remains accessible for larger vessels supporting trade and offshore oil logistics linked to activity in the Stabroek Block. 

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