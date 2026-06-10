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Home Dredging Today Montezuma Wetlands wins $60M dredge material placement deal

Montezuma Wetlands wins $60M dredge material placement deal

Dredging
June 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Montezuma Wetlands LLC, from Emeryville, California, has won a $60 million firm-fixed-price contract for offloading and placement of dredged material services at the Montezuma Wetlands Restoration Project.

photo courtesy of montezumawetlands.com

This work will be undertaken in support of the San Francisco District’s fiscal 2026 through 2030 dredging program.

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 14, 2031.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco District, is the contracting activity.

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