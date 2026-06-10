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Spotlight on North Carolina’s federal navigation channels

Dredging
June 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, hosted a public scoping meeting June 9 in Wilmington, North Carolina, as part of the Supplemental Analysis of the Wilmington Harbor Operations and Maintenance Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

photo courtesy of USACE

The purpose of the meeting was to gather public input as the Corps evaluates long-term strategies for maintaining the existing federal navigation channels while continuing to protect environmental resources.

According to USACE, the Supplemental Analysis will examine how routine operations and maintenance dredging activities may affect the environment and identify opportunities to improve flexibility in dredging schedules while supporting habitat and wildlife protection.

At the meeting, Corps representatives provided information on the proposed action and alternatives under consideration and received feedback from community members to help inform the environmental review process.

This effort focuses on the maintenance of existing federal navigation channels and is separate from any studies related to channel deepening or expansion.

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