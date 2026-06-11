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Home Dredging Today Boskalis in Harwich: Improving salt marshes in Copperas Bay

Boskalis in Harwich: Improving salt marshes in Copperas Bay

Dredging
June 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

When maintaining a port or waterway, the dredged material – sand, clay or silt – is often transported to a designated location outside the port area. In some cases, the dredged material can be given a second life nearby. This is the case in Harwich, United Kingdom.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

During port maintenance using Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sospan Dau, the dredged material was used to improve the salt marshes in Copperas Bay by increasing the height of the salt marsh in strategic locations.

Salt marshes are among the most valuable coastal habitats. They provide a home for wildlife, absorb carbon, and act as a natural buffer against erosion and flooding. Yet around the coast, these vital habitats are under increasing pressure,” Boskalis said.

Through the Beneficial Use of Dredging (BUDS) project, Boskalis and its client, Harwich Haven Authority, are taking material from essential maintenance dredging operations and putting it to positive use – helping to protect and strengthen vulnerable salt marsh habitat for the future.

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