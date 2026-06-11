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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Van Oord kicks off Lincolnshire beach nourishment

BREAKING NEWS: Van Oord kicks off Lincolnshire beach nourishment

Coastal Protection
June 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord has started the beach nourishment works to help reduce flood risk for Lincolnshire’s coastal communities, on behalf of the Environment Agency.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

According to Van Oord, over the next 4 to 5 weeks, around 300,000 cubic meters of sand will be pumped onto the beaches using the Vox Alexia – one of their LNG trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs).

This dredger has a significantly lower carbon footprint than conventional TSHDs. Nitrogen oxides and particulate emissions are also minimal with this new generation of hopper dredgers. 

Van Oord said that the scheme will reduce the risk of flooding for 20,000 homes and businesses, 24,500 static caravans and 35,000 hectares of land.

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