Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Gulfport expansion plan clears major federal hurdle

Gulfport expansion plan clears major federal hurdle

Capital Dredging
June 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Gulfport cleared a major hurdle this week in its effort to deepen and widen its shipping channel, bringing the long-awaited project one step closer to congressional approval and eventual construction.

photo courtesy of Port of Gulfport

Lt. Gen. William H. Graham Jr., the 56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has signed the Chief’s Report recommending the project for congressional authorization. The Water Resources Development Act is the legislation through which Congress authorizes major water resources projects nationwide.

Following authorization, the next step will be securing funding for the project. The project carries an estimated cost of $548 million, funded through a 75 percent federal and 25 percent state-local cost share. It marks the next chapter in a sustained investment in the Port of Gulfport, building on the momentum of recent years to position Mississippi’s state port for long-term growth.

This is a major win for Mississippi and our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi has worked for nearly two decades to move this project forward, and this approval marks an important milestone in the process. Deepening the Port of Gulfport to 46 feet means bigger ships, more cargo, and a wider array of logistics opportunities flowing through Mississippi. This expanded gateway for commerce will continue our state’s historic momentum toward global leadership in economic development. Thank you to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for helping us reach this critical step.”

Once constructed, the channel will be deepened from 36 feet to 46 feet and widened from 300 feet to 350 feet.

Related News